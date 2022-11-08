Putin’s disgusting war in Ukraine and rising energy prices are reason to act faster against climate change, - British Prime Minister Sunak

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to the energy crisis in Europe, is a reason to act faster in the fight against climate change.

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak said this during his speech at the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Climate and energy security go hand in hand... Putin's disgusting war in Ukraine and rising energy prices around the world are not a reason to react slowly to climate change. They are a reason to act faster," Sunak emphasized.

"We can bequeath our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future," he added.

In a series of speeches on the sidelines of the UN summit, the leaders urged rich countries to stay on course to stop further climate change despite the war in Ukraine and global financial problems.

