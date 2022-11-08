Explosions rang out in Sevastopol in morning. Razvozhaev says that air defense "shot down the UAV over water area"
On the morning of November 8, the sounds of explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol.
This was reported in local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
Later, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported that "the air defense system has worked."
"Preliminarily, they shot down a UAV over the water area," he assures.
