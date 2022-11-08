Macron is in favor of resuming negotiations between Ukraine and Russian Federation on Kyiv’s terms

French President Emmanuel Macron advocated the resumption of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, in his opinion, they should take place on Kyiv’s terms and at a time when it will be convenient for Ukraine.

Macron is quoted by the local TV channel TF1 INFO, Censor.NET informs.

"The current context does not allow us to give operational explanations about this. For my part, I continue to believe that at some point we will have to return to the negotiating table," Macron said, answering journalists' questions about the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation during a press conference at the 27th UN Climate Conference in Egypt.

At the same time, according to the French president, it should be possible "to do it under the conditions and at the time that will be chosen by Ukraine."

"We want a return to peace. It is up to Ukraine to determine the conditions and time when it wants to return to the negotiating table," Macron added.

Read more: US and Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia matches, - State Department

The head of France also said that putting forward some absolutely radical conditions for negotiations would be a hasty decision.