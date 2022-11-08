Russian army has exhausted arsenal of high-precision weapons and fleet of combat aircraft for attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, - ISW

The Russian occupying forces have significantly depleted their arsenal of precision weapons systems and suffered significant aviation losses, after which they will probably find it difficult to maintain the pace of attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

This is stated in the report of analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for November 7, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukrainian forces have destroyed 278 aircraft, while the Soviet Union has lost 119 aircraft over the 10-year war in Afghanistan... Russian forces are unlikely to replace these aviation losses in the next few months, as they likely greatly exceed Russia's ability to produce new aircraft. Russian troops have used more than 80% of their modern missiles in a coordinated campaign to strike Ukrainian infrastructure, and Russian forces have only 120 Iskander missiles left, the Institute's summary says, citing various sources.

ISW also reports that electricity could be restored to normal levels in Ukraine within weeks if the pace of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure slows down dramatically.

It is also reported that Russian officials have reached an agreement with Iran regarding the purchase of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles.

"Russian forces increasingly rely on Iranian-made weapons systems to support their coordinated strike campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure," analysts note.

Read more: Enemy is using attack aircraft more actively in some directions, - Ihnat

It is reported that the Russian occupation authorities have probably started a new stage of the deportation of civilians from the Kherson region, while on November 7 the completion of the organized evacuation from the right bank of the Dnieper was announced.

"Russian officials may also put forward additional information conditions to accuse Ukrainian forces of posing a threat to civilian life, saying that an end to administration-led centralized evacuation is necessary to protect the civilian population," the ISW notes.

Russian sources report that Ukrainian troops are concentrating in the Kherson direction and continued their counteroffensive in the Swat direction, while the Russians conducted limited counterattacks to regain lost positions west of Kreminnaya.

According to analysts, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Bakhmut area, in the Avdiivka and Donetsk regions, and in the west of the Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces have made limited efforts to block areas where Russian troops are concentrated in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, the Russian and occupying authorities continue to kidnap Ukrainian children, intimidate civilians and intensify filtering measures, the report says.

Read more: Russian Federation will not be able to gain superiority in air in coming months, - British intelligence

On November 7, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made a statement in response to the outrage of Russian bloggers at the heavy losses and poor command in the ranks of the occupying forces.

"The Ministry of Defense of Russia has remained surprisingly silent regarding the criticism of Russia's failures by the media bloggers throughout the war in Ukraine...The public response of the Ministry of Defense to the outrage of the media bloggers indicates that some Russian media bloggers have significant leverage over the Ministry of Defense in the information space and that the situation in Pavlivka is quite bad," the summary emphasizes.

It is reported that the discussion about the failures of the Russian military establishment has gone beyond the information space of mill bloggers and is "increasingly coloring the social dynamics."

At the same time, the Russian pro-war faction of the security forces is increasing its influence, in particular, to promote personal interests in the Russian Federation and the occupied regions of Ukraine, in particular, the head of the "Wagner" group, Yevhen Prigozhin, and the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, have been named. "Both Prigozhin and Kadyrov remain independent figures in Russia due to Putin's dependence on their forces in Ukraine," reports ISW.

Prigozhin reportedly "continues to portray himself as a strong Russian leader in international affairs," including sarcastically acknowledging reports of his meddling in the 2022 US midterm elections.

Read more: On territory of Belarus, formation of joint group of troops with Russia continues, - General Staff

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to make public statements and signed additional decrees to present himself as taking steps to eliminate fundamental problems with partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, the summary says.