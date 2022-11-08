Over past day, Russians killed 7 civilians in Ukraine, 10 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

In Ukraine, over the past day, on November 7, Russian troops killed 7 civilians and injured 10 civilians.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram.

Thus, according to the data of the regional military administrations, the victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation on November 7, 2022, were:

Donetsk region - 7 dead (including 4 killed earlier), 7 wounded

Kharkiv region - 2 wounded (by landmines)

Kherson region - 1 wounded.

Read more: Yesterday, occupiers killed three peaceful residents of Ukraine