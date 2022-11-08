ENG
Ukraine returned bodies of 38 fallen defenders

The bodies of 38 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to the Motherland.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

"Ukraine returned home 38 bodies of fallen heroes. The bodies of servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine were handed over. Today, it was possible to return the bodies of 38 defenders to their families," the message reads.

It is noted that a total of 663 bodies have been returned since the beginning of the work of the Commissioner's Office.

