The Russian 155th Guards Marine Brigade lost more than 60 soldiers in an attempted offensive in eastern Ukraine. The unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions lasted about two days.

"The doomed Russian attack was aimed at the Ukrainian garrison in Pavlivka, 45 km southwest of Donetsk in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. The garrison repelled the attack by Russian troops," the newspaper writes, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the 155th Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet has been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In recent months, it has been a key connection on the eastbound route.

After a failed attempt to take Kyiv, the 155th Guards Marine Brigade retreated to the territory of Belarus, after which it was sent to Donbas.

"In the few places where Russian troops advance - Pavlivka, as well as Bakhmut - they suffer heavy losses ... and get nothing," Forbes notes.

As noted in the publication, the Russian marines represent the best part of the current army of the Russian Federation. At the same time, less competent and experienced fighters are currently engaged in the training of mobilized recruits in Russia.

