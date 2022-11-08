US and EU will continue to support Ukraine’s energy sector, - White House

Representatives of Washington and Brussels condemned the attacks of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

This was announced by the White House following the meeting of the working group in the field of energy security, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Correspondent.

"The EU and the US will continue to cooperate in providing urgent energy assistance to Ukraine, as well as support other most affected countries in the region, for example, Moldova," the group said in a joint statement after the meeting.

The meeting participants "condemned Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine and Russia's repeated attacks on civilian energy and electrical infrastructure, as well as the humanitarian risks caused by these attacks."

In addition, Washington and Brussels have declared their commitment to an "accelerated and responsible transition to clean energy sources", and also intend to work on maintaining a high level of LNG supplies to Europe in 2023.