Zelensky will take part in G20 summit, most likely in online format, - Nykyforov
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 leaders’ summit, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia.
This was reported by his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, it will most likely be about the online format.
"In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit. I can't say more," Nykyforov said.
He clarified that the president will definitely participate, most likely it will be an online format.
Also remind, that earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will not participate in the G20 summit if Putin is there.
