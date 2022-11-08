Parts of Iranian drones were made after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence

Representatives of Ukraine’s military intelligence found information that may indicate that Iranian drones were supplied to Russia after February 24.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"The propeller of the "Mohajer-6" drone was manufactured only in February this year. It was only manufactured. And it took time to deliver it to the Russian Federation. That is, they were delivered this year," said Vasyl, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Iranian Mohajer is assembled from parts produced in different countries. Most of the components are from the USA, says Vasyl. Also, the drone has an Austrian engine and a Japanese camera.

"We did not find any Russian elements here. One element has an inscription in Farsi (modern Persian language, which has the status of official in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan). Visible range camera - Japan. Laser rangefinder - made in China. An Iranian-made aerial bomb" said a representative of the Defence Intelligence.

Ukrainian experts are studying how foreign components ended up in Iranian drones. Serial numbers and data on manufacturers of components have already been transferred to partner countries by the employees of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine