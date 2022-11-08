Russia is not negotiating with US regarding Ukraine, - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they are not negotiating with the US regarding Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA News.

"Russia is not conducting negotiations with the United States regarding Ukraine," the media quoted a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying.

According to Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rudenko, there are no preconditions from Russia for negotiations with Ukraine.

