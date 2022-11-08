Iran has become accomplice of Russian aggression against Ukraine. We demand increased sanctions pressure, - Merezhko

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction) believes that Ukraine should use "certain reserves" of sanctions pressure on Iran in connection with the supply of weapons by this state to the Russian Federation.

Merezhko said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Iran is a state that has been recognized as a sponsor of terrorism... If we look at this issue from an international legal, legal point of view, Iran has essentially become an accomplice of Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"I will say more, realizing that their weapons, their drones are used against the peaceful civilian population, and thereby committing crimes against humanity and acts of genocide, Iran is also complicit in these crimes of Russia... We demand increased sanctions pressure on Iran. Although there are already many sanctions previously imposed on Iran, there are still some reserves that we can use," he added.

The parliamentarian emphasized that the ultimate goal of applying sanctions against Iran, as well as against the Russian Federation, is the total isolation of the aggressor, since "what Iran has done is an international crime for which it must be held accountable."

At the same time, he expressed hope that the forecasts regarding the provision of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia will not come true.

"Here it is worth acting in advance. In particular, try to apply diplomatic steps and political and economic pressure in the form of sanctions. That is, all possible means of influencing Iran's behavior should be used to prevent this from happening. I hope that after all, this will not happen," Merezhko added.