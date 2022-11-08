Occupiers suffer huge losses in area of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar. Enemy Su-25 fired missiles at its positions, - spokesman of AFU Cherevaty

The Russian occupiers fired missiles from the Su-25 aircraft at their positions in the Donetsk direction.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces Serhii Cherevaty on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the Russians will suffer huge losses in the area of ​​Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Vuhledar. Cherevaty noted that these directions are the epicenter of the Russian war, where the fiercest and bloodiest battles take place.

Yes, the occupiers use all the weapons they have. First of all - artillery, anti-aircraft guns, and aviation.

"In particular, aviation was used 12 times in the Donetsk direction during this day. True, they used the Su-25 once - they fired missiles at their positions," Cherevaty said.

See more: There is big fire in occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region. PHOTOS