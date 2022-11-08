Occupiers really suffered significant losses near Pavlivka in Donetsk region, - spokesman of AFU Cherevaty

The information about the colossal losses of the Russian army near Pavlivka (Donetsk region) is true. Officers are already going there to the occupiers to quell the revolt of the disaffected.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The president (Volodymyr Zelensky - Ed.), as the supreme commander, has all the information, and what he said about the 155th marine brigade is true, there are great losses, they appealed to the governor. Moreover, today we have an interception, that officers-educators, former politicians, are coming to them from the Pacific Fleet with the aim of extinguishing this rebellion and improving their moral and psychological state," Cherevaty said.

It will be recalled that earlier the Russian edition "Meduza" published an article about the fact that servicemen from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet sent a letter to the Governor of Primorye, Oleh Kozhemyako, with complaints about the actions of the command, which caused large losses.

