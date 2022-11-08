Threat from Black Sea has decreased, but Russians will continue missile strikes, - Air Force

The Russian occupiers are taking fewer Kalibr missile-carrying ships into the Black Sea.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are unlikely to give up their plans to launch missile strikes on Ukraine.

"As you can see, there is already a smaller threat coming from the Black Sea," Ihnat explained.

Also, he added, the Russians are deploying fewer Kalibr cruise missile carriers at positions in the Black Sea.

Watch more: Black Hornet micro-reconnaissance drones are already in use by Ukrainian military. VIDEO

"This is due to various factors. In particular, perhaps the influence of our closest neighbors, who guaranteed a safe corridor for the export of agricultural products. And they also say that the production of Kalibrs is still not very fast - there are certain limitations." , - he said.

He suggested that perhaps the sanctions "slightly discourage the occupiers", since high-precision weapons require many components that are not produced in Russia.

"In this way, the production of these missiles can be slowed down," the Air Force spokesman concluded.