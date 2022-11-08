Armed Forces resort to maneuverable defense. As soon as enemy weakens, we will plan operation based on example of Kharkiv or Lyman, - spokesman of AFU Cherevaty

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a maneuverable defense in order to inflict maximum damage on the military potential of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It can be said that there is now a positional war. However, we are resorting to maneuverable defense, we are no longer waging a war of the 20th century - bench to bench. We are making the most of everything now," he said.

Thus, Ukrainian defenders are trying to eliminate the enemy's military potential as much as possible - that is, to kill or injure the maximum number of invaders, to destroy the maximum amount of their equipment.

"In all previous operations, we succeeded in this. And now, when the bifurcation point will be passed, when we see that the enemy has weakened in one of the areas, an operation will be planned based on the example of Kharkiv or Lyman. We know how to do it," - said Belly.

At the same time, he emphasized that the operations will be carried out taking into account all factors in order to preserve the personnel as much as possible.