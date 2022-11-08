Black Iron: We are ready to make down payment for land to start construction immediately after victory of Ukraine

The Canadian iron ore company Black Iron is already ready to make a down payment for the land in the Kryvy Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where the Shymaniv iron ore deposit is located, to guarantee the seriousness of its intentions to start the construction of the ore mining project immediately after the end of the war in Ukraine.

Black Iron CEO Matt Simpson stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He recalled that the war forced the company to postpone the start of construction for the second time. The project was supposed to be launched for the first time in 2014.

"The main problem we faced was the transfer of the basic plot of land for construction in the Kryvy Rih district. The plot is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense and this significantly slowed down the processes. In November 2019, Black Iron management signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the then Minister of Defense regarding the transfer of the necessary plot ... We and the Ministry of Defense have reached an agreement in principle on the cost of the site and methods of compensation, as well as the fact that we will not claim to use it until the end of hostilities. In addition, Black Iron is reconstructing the training ground according to modern NATO standards to replace the seized site. those arrangements just need to be captured in a binding agreement," Simpson said.

According to him, the company will not begin any construction until the end of active hostilities - due to the potential need for the military to use the site continuously and the physical risks given the proximity of the project to the front line.

"We hope that a binding agreement will be signed as soon as possible, so that all parties have already officially confirmed on paper the seriousness of their intentions. Moreover, Black Iron is even ready to make a cash advance to confirm its seriousness and support for Ukraine. Such a document will allow launching a number of other preparatory processes, so that, conditionally speaking, the day after the end of the war, we could start implementing the project. And it will finally convince investors of the government's readiness to support large investments," Simpson emphasized.

He added that the company is currently focused on paper work - preparation of documentation for environmental impact assessment, finalization of technical details of the project. "In addition, both before the beginning of the invasion and now, we work with local communities - we implement projects related to road infrastructure, we help the local territorial defense of Kryvy Rih, we support our employees without reducing jobs. We also transfer funds to support the Armed Forces," - noted the CEO of Black Iron.