Tomorrow, European Commission will announce proposals to provide Ukraine with 18 billion of macro-financial assistance for 2023, - Dombrovskis

On Wednesday, November 9, the European Commission will announce its proposals for providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023 in the total amount of 18 billion euros. It is assumed that Kyiv will receive the first tranche already in January next year.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for Economic Affairs, announced this at a press conference on Tuesday in Brussels after the meeting of the European Economic Council, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"In line with the call of EU leaders to the European Commission to propose a more structured solution to help Ukraine, ministers agreed to move forward with an aid package of 18 billion euros of soft long-term loans for 2023. Our goal is the first allocation as early as January. The Commission will present its proposals tomorrow." - he said.

The executive vice-president explained that the aim of the European Commission is to ensure the approval (of these proposals) by the European Parliament and the European Council before the end of the year, because "it has to be decided quickly". "The year 2023 is approaching, and Ukraine's financial needs are urgent. Regarding the allocation of finances this year, we expect that the next payment of 2.5 billion euros (out of the 9 billion euros package approved in May this year - IF) will reach Kyiv by the end of this month," he added.

Dombrovskis insists that the legislative work on these proposals be completed this year, and the decision of the Council on Economic Affairs was already made on December 6.

Speaking about the remaining 3 billion euros (macro-financial assistance in the amount of 9 billion euros), the executive vice-president of the European Commission said that the ministers also discussed this issue.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to find a solution on how to move forward this year. Therefore, we emphasize the need for the funds from the package of 18 billion euros to be allocated already at the beginning of next year, already in January," Dombrovskis added.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the European Union will tie the allocation of 18 billion euros of aid to Ukraine to the implementation of reforms in the field of the rule of law, public administration, the fight against money laundering and corruption.