Heating season has started despite shelling of Russian Federation, almost 60% of objects are connected to heat, - Shmyhal

The heating season has begun, despite shelling, sabotage, and cyberattacks perpetrated by Russia.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, almost 60% of all objects in the country are already connected to heat. Southern regions connect more slowly, but this process has also started there. In five regions, the level of connection to heat is more than 85%, and in another two regions, it has already reached 100%.

"The government, energy companies, local authorities and utility workers are simultaneously continuing preparations for winter. We are purchasing spare equipment, preparing additional heating points, actively negotiating with international partners about the delivery of the necessary equipment and machinery to Ukraine, in order to quickly repair everything and be ready for various situations", - adds Shmyhal.

