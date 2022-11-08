NABU and SAPO announced ex-chairman of National Bank Shevchenko on international wanted list, - ACC

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office have placed the former head of the National Bank, Kyryll Shevchenko, on the international wanted list, as he did not appear for questioning on October 28.

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Center, Censor.NET informs.

The international search for Shevchenko became known at a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court, where a preventive measure was chosen for the suspect in absentia.

As the prosecutor of the SAPO reported, on September 20, Shevchenko left Ukraine for a business trip to London with an official passport. The business trip ended a day later, but he did not return to Ukraine. The ex-head of the NBU independently sent himself on vacation: at first until September 30, and later extended it until October 7. On October 4, Shevchenko announced through a post on Facebook that he was resigning allegedly due to health problems, and two days later NABU informed him of the suspicion. On the same day, Shevchenko wrote that the suspicion was unexpected for him, and he himself is abroad for treatment.

According to the lawyer, his client is currently in Vienna (Austria), where he registered for consular registration and rented an apartment.

It is interesting that in the post of October 6, Shevchenko already claimed that he was undergoing treatment. Although at the meeting, the lawyer provided a medical report from a private Austrian clinic, dated only on October 12. At the same time, the conclusion does not indicate a specific diagnosis and does not provide for hospitalization. It only refers to the recommendation of doctors to carry out certain diagnostics, pass tests and refrain from traveling long distances.

The SAP claims that Shevchenko had to return to Ukraine, since his reservation as a conscript was automatically removed from the moment of his release by the parliament, and he does not have a categorical ban on long-distance travel, only recommendations. The prosecutor also reported that Shevchenko refuses to provide the investigation with his phone number and e-mail address, although he knows exactly about the suspicion, which he himself writes on Facebook.

The lawyer explained that it is the right of Shevchenko himself to provide or not provide something to the investigation, but the investigating judge considered such actions of the suspect as an abuse of rights.

On October 28, Shevchenko was summoned for questioning as a suspect. Since he did not come, NABU and SAPO declared him an international wanted man. Before that, he was only on the national wanted list. According to the prosecutor, Shevchenko evades the investigation and court.

The lawyer insisted that the prosecution knew Shevchenko's Austrian address and that is why he requested to summon the client through the procedure of international legal assistance. The court rejected the summons, as the procedure for choosing a preventive measure in absentia does not involve the participation of the suspect, and the defense did not provide evidence of the impossibility of Shevchenko's arrival at the meeting for valid reasons.

After that, the lawyer appealed to the investigating judge, which was later rejected.

We would like to remind you that the SAPO and NABU informed the ex-head of the NBU Kyryl Shevchenko about the suspicion of illegal activities during his work as the chairman of the board of the state-owned AB "Ukrgasbank", which led to losses in the amount of more than 206 million hryvnias.