New wave of mobilization in Ukraine will depend on situation at front, - Ministry of Defense

It is necessary to be ready for all variants of the development of events.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

She recalled that there were statements by the General Staff that, as of today, there are enough people who are mobilized.

"But in this matter, everything will depend on the events of the war. It may be that additional people will be needed, or it may not be. It all depends on the situation at the front," said Maliar.

At the same time, she emphasized that different scenarios can be assumed, and "we must be ready for all options for the development of events."

