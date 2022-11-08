We are waiting for NASAMS systems, they can seriously strengthen our air defense system, - Air Force

Ukraine is waiting for the delivery of Norwegian NASAMS complexes in the near future. They can seriously strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to TSN.

According to him, the command is strengthening specific directions, in particular, in the south of the country. Currently, intense fighting continues there.

"We are still waiting for NASAMS, of course. Lloyd Austin (US Defense Minister - Ed.) has already announced that in the near future, in early November, NASAMS systems will arrive, which can seriously strengthen our air defense system," Ignat said.

However, the question remains as to the number of Norwegian complexes that should arrive in Ukraine.

Read more: Situation now is far from announcing evacuation in Kyiv, - Shmyhal