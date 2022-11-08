Russian occupiers are conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 8.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and fifty-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The adversary is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

The enemy launched 3 missiles and 10 air strikes. This affected areas of settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. There is still a threat of the enemy launching airstrikes using strike UAVs from the territory and airspace of this country.

Read more: Situation now is far from announcing evacuation in Kyiv, - Shmyhal

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars, rocket, and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Obody, Pavlivka and Pokrovka of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, rockets and barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Ambarne, Budarka, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Sosnivka, Staritsa of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Vyshneve, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Kislivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Hrekivka, Miasozharivka, Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Lyman, Terny, Torske and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and MLRS in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Zalizne, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Severnye, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiyiv direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Velika Novosilka, Volodymyrivka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Neskuchne, Novopil, Pavlivka, Prechistivka of the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from artillery of various types in the areas of Varvarivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Olhivske, Stepove, Temyrivka, Uspenivka, Charivne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the South Bug direction, the areas of more than 30 settlements bordering the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, including: Blagodatne, Nova Kamianka, Sukhyi Stavok of the Kherson region; Vasylivka, Kobzartsi, Shiroke, Mykolaiv region.

Read more: New wave of mobilization in Ukraine will depend on situation at front, - Ministry of Defense

The enemy continues to loot and destroy civilian infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. Thus, on November 7, convoys of trucks with household appliances and construction materials moved across the Kakhovska HPP dam. Dismantling and removal of equipment, mobile communication towers of Ukrainian operators continues.

In the area of ​​the city of Berislav, the Russian occupiers blew up power lines and the equipment of a solar power plant. The occupiers took away all artistic values, furniture and equipment from the Kherson Regional Museum of Shovkunenko.

In order to investigate the significant losses of the personnel of the units

A group of representatives of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation was sent to the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, in the city of Donetsk.

In the Melitopol and Mykhailiv districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupation forces are forcing the local population to obtain Russian passports. At the same time, the invaders take the passports of Ukrainian citizens and threaten resettlement.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 16 times during the day. 4 control points, 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense were hit.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 4 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment in a day.