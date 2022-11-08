Wars end at negotiating table, everything depends on situation on battlefield, - Stoltenberg

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, like any other, will end at the negotiating table, but when and on what terms it will happen depends entirely on the situation on the battlefield.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today during a virtual communication with the participants of the COP-27 Climate Conference under the auspices of the UN in Egypt, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

This is how the head of the Alliance answered the moderator's question about how long the war in Ukraine might last and how it might end.

"Wars, by their very nature, are unpredictable. So I would be very cautious in predicting how long this war will last. I am convinced that NATO and its partners around the world - we should continue to support Ukraine. Because if Russia wins in Ukraine, it will send a message to President Putin and other authoritarian leaders that they can achieve their goals through the use of brute force... At some stage this war, like any, will end at the negotiating table. But what can happen at that negotiating table, fundamentally related to the situation on the battlefield," said Jens Stoltenberg.

Read more: Macron is in favor of resuming negotiations between Ukraine and Russian Federation on Kyiv’s terms