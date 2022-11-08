There can be no effective climate policy without peace on earth - Zelenskiy at UN

There can be no effective climate policy without peace on earth.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his speech at United Nations Climate Change Conference, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Telegram of the Head of State.

"There can be no effective climate policy without peace on earth. I emphasized this during the UN Climate Change Conference COP27. We need to firmly stop those who, with their crazy and illegal war, are destroying the world' s opportunity to work in unity for a common goal," Zelenskiy said.

According to him, Russia must hide its guns and missiles so that the world can finally hear what all countries together can really do to save themselves from climate catastrophe.

