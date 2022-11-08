"We will hold Russian military accountable for war crimes" - US Ambassador to UN Thomas Greenfield

US Representative to UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield assured that Russian army will be held accountable for its war crimes.

She stated it during the briefing in Mediacenter Ukraine-Ukrinform, informs Censor.NЕТ

"My message to Russian forces is simple: we will hold you accountable for your war crimes. Justice will prevail," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations visited the forensic laboratory, where specialists thoroughly check war crimes sites as weel as collect necessary evidence, and met with victims of war crimes and their families. She stressed that this evidence will be used by officials to build a case against those who committed such horrific crimes.

"I return to New York determined to hold Russia accountable, to continue to fight the food crisis, to do everything possible to get Ukraine through the months of winter. The United States will stand with Ukraine, along with our partners and allies, for as long as it takes. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Democracy will win in this country," Thomas-Greenfield said.

