Ceasefire for Russia is a tactical pause for strengthening - PO

Advisor to Head of Presidential Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak called a possible deal with Putin "a ticket for one end of the world, where international law no longer works, where law is determined by force, and force is nuclear weapons".

"And why pay such a price if Putin does not shy away from the goal to destroy us? The ceasefire for Russia is a tactical pause of strengthening. Is it worth making such a gift to Moscow?" - he asked in an interview with La Reppublica, reported Press service of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Answering the question whether Ukraine would continue to fight if Western countries refused us new military assistance, Podoliak said: "Ask the Ukrainians. Those whose homes were hit by Russian missiles. Those whose loved ones were killed or raped. Those who spend nights in cold wet trenches. Ask those who will stay here for the winter, knowing that Russia will try to deprive us of light, water and communication. Ask them by looking them in the eyes."

"We have no choice. Russia invaded us with mobile crematoria and half a million body bags. If we stop defending ourselves, we will cease to exist. Literally. Physically. We will continue to fight even if we are stabbed in the back," he added.

At the same time, he urged not to speculate on the topic of negotiations between representatives of the Pentagon and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The armed forces of both countries can communicate with each other even to receive warnings about the consequences of using weapons of mass destruction. But there are no negotiations between Russia and Western countries on Ukraine.

"Our partners adhere to the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine". Neither side will be able to ensure the implementation of the agreements without the support of the Ukrainian people," Podoliak summed up.

