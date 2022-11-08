Police record consequences of Russian troops’ war crimes in three areas, about 168 thousand invaders identified - National Police

Law enforcement officers initiated more than 42 thousand criminal proceedings on war crimes committed by invaders and identified about 168 thousand of them.

Among the areas in which investigators are working are crimes committed in the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Ukraine, shelling of civilians and infrastructure, as well as recording crimes in the de-occupied territories. This was stated by Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Maksym Tsutskiridze today, on November 8, during the visit of the delegation led by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the Criminalistics Center, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Communications Department of the National Police.

According to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, documenting war crimes is a process in which Ukrainians collect and record evidence of Russian atrocities on the battlefield, and those who committed these wartime massacres must be held accountable.

"This documentation is an extraordinary, thorough and necessary work that Ukrainian investigators are doing and will later be used in Ukrainian and international courts. Those who committed these crimes will be held accountable," said the U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

The Head of the National Police Main Investigation Department noted that during the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the National Police initiated more than 42 thousand criminal proceedings. They were opened on the facts of crimes committed by Russian servicemen on the territory of Ukraine.

"These are war crimes committed against the civilian population, to destroy civilian infrastructure, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law," Tsutskiridze said.

According to him, investigators of the National Police in cooperation with prosecutors and the Security Service of Ukraine record war crimes in three areas. The first is the direction of recording crimes committed in the territory temporarily uncontrolled by the Ukrainian authorities. The second direction is to record the consequences of massive shelling, missile attacks and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which result in the death of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure. The third direction covers crimes that police detect after the liberation of the territories by Ukrainian Armed Forces. In particular, investigative actions are ongoing in the de-occupied territories of Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, as well as in part of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

"Probably, in this case, we are facing the greatest horrors: we find mass graves of civilians, including people who were evacuated from these areas. We found 37 places where civilians were forcibly detained. This is only in the de-occupied territories. We understand that there are 27 more such places in our occupied territories and 7 in the territory of the Russian Federation, where torture is carried out against our citizens," said the head of the Main Department of the National Police.

In addition, Tsutskiridze said that at present, the police have identified the occupation torturers and have already notified them of suspicion in absentia. At the same time, the officers of the department identified 6,600 dead civilians who were shot or tortured by the Russian military. Investigators are identifying the dead people together with specialists of the State Research Forensic Centre of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

The Deputy Head of the National Police added that with the help of the US Embassy in Ukraine a mobile DNA analysis laboratory was received. This laboratory worked at the scene in Vinnytsia during the shelling of the city center, as well as after the shelling of a shopping center in Kremenchuk. Thanks to the modern equipment of the laboratory, experts identified all the deceased citizens in less than a day.

"With the help of our partners, the National Police has developed effective algorithms for war crimes investigation. We use these tools in order to qualitatively document and present documented war crimes in the International Criminal Court. We have created a database "War Criminal", which contains information about 168 thousand identified Russian army servicemen", - said Tsutskiridze.