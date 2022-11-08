Russian Foreign Ministry on talks with Kyiv: There are no preconditions on our part except for Ukraine to show good will

As soon as Ukraine withdrew from negotiation process with Russia, and it happened in May, when situation on battlefield was ambiguous, and Russia had significant achievements in form of captured territories, Kremlin declared different conditions for resumption of negotiations with official Kyiv. But today is no longer May, situation on battlefield has long passed a tipping point, Ukrainian Armed Forces began to liberate their territories, so Moscow decided to change its rhetoric.

Now they do not set any conditions for official Kyiv, but only wait for Ukraine's "good will" to return to the negotiations. At least this was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, who is quoted by Russian Massmedia, informs Censor.NЕТ

"There are no preconditions on our part, except for the main condition - that Ukraine should show good will," Rudenko said.

Read more: Ceasefire for Russia is a tactical pause for strengthening - PO

It is worth recalling that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made it clear to the Russians that negotiations with them would be possible only when the invading troops leave all the occupied territories of our country. But he also explained that further talks will also depend on how the Russian occupiers leave our country: if it is a voluntary withdrawal, then this is one type of dialogue, a somewhat softer transition from war to diplomacy, but if they are driven out by Ukrainian troops, then this is a completely different one.

Read more: Russia is not negotiating with US regarding Ukraine, - Russian Foreign Ministry