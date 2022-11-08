Russia pays Iran for drones in cash and Western war trophies - Mass Media

Russia gave Iran cash and samples of Western weapons captured in Ukraine in exchange for drones that it uses to strike Ukrainian infrastructure.

According to the publication, the Russian military aircraft secretly transported to Tehran cash in the amount of 140 million euros and three models of ammunition - British anti-tank missile NLAW, American anti-tank missile Javelin and anti-aircraft missile Stinger. According to a Sky News source, the weapons were probably from a batch of British and US military equipment intended for the Ukrainian military and seized by the Russian military.

"The weapons were transferred to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to study and potentially copy Western technologies. This has already happened before - for example, in 2011, the Iranians captured an American RQ-17 Sentinel reconnaissance drone and the following year announced that they were creating a copy of it," Sky News said.

In exchange for such "gifts", the Russian Federation received more than 160 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 100 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, 60 smaller Shahed-131 drones and six Mohajer-6 drones capable of dropping ammunition.

According to a Sky News source, over the past few days, Tehran and Moscow have reached an agreement on further supplies of drones worth 200 million euros. In addition, it is claimed that since August 20, at least five Russian planes have transported drones from Iran to Russia.

