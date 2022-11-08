Ukrainian Armed Forces are already using two NASAMS air defense systems transferred from USA - Pentagon

NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems are already in Ukraine and are used by Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

This was stated by US Department of Defense spokesman General Patrick Ryder, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

The Pentagon confirmed the transfer of two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. However, Ryder refused to specify whether the delivery of ATACMS tactical missiles is possible.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already using two NASAMS air defense systems handed over to them by the United States, and the personnel have been trained in Europe," the spokesman added.

It should be noted that NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system that can launch 72 missiles in 12 seconds. It is used to shoot down aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles within a radius of 40 kilometers.

The operational-tactical missile system ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) is designed to destroy point targets such as command posts, missile launchers, air defense facilities, communication nodes, warehouses located deep in enemy defenses.

Read more: Air defense systems NASAMS and Aspide have arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov

The missile is launched using an upgraded M270 and M142 HIMARS MLRS launcher.

In addition, ATACMS can operate in all weather conditions and at any time of the day. The complex is equipped with the MGM-140B missile, which is a tactical missile with a range of up to 300 km.