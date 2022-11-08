US Ambassador to UN Thomas Greenfield: Ukraine should independently manage negotiations with Russia

Ukraine must lead process of negotiations with Russia itself, based on principles stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and United States will unequivocally support such diplomatic efforts.

This was stated by U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I think the Ukrainian President spoke for himself last night that he wants to ensure diplomatic ways with the Russians, but they must respect the borders (of Ukraine - ed.), they must respect the UN Charter and remove their troops from this country. The international community is standing up for Ukraine. Ukraine must lead this process (of negotiations - ed.), and we clearly support its efforts," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US Ambassador to the UN said that the mid-term elections in the US will not affect the support for Ukraine.

"We have seen bipartisan support for Ukraine. The U.S. President is committed to continue working to ensure that this support continues," the U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN noted.

