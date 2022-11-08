Russian military launched 59 mines and shells on Sumy region border, - Zhyvytskyi

On November 8, Russians fired 59 mines and shells at Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Znob-Novhorodska, Velykopysarivska and Miropilska hromadas.

It was reported by the Head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Krasnopilska hromada: at 10:20, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on one of the border villages. And at about 14:00, the Russians simultaneously attacked another settlement of the hromada with self-propelled artillery systems (2 "arrivals") and mortars (14 "arrivals"). Fortunately, without destruction. The enemy shelled Velykopysarivska hromada with mortars. There were 3 explosions on our territory. No destructions," - the statement reads.

Also, the Russian military fired mortars at the Znob-Novhorodska and Miropilska hromadas. 20 explosions were recorded on the outskirts of the border village of Bilopilska hromada. Power poles were damaged. The village is without electricity - an emergency crew is working.

