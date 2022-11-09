On November 9, schedules of hourly outages will be in effect throughout Ukraine, - Ukrenergo
Tomorrow, November 9, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect throughout Ukraine.
It was reported in Ukrenergo, informs Censor.NЕТ.
The Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre forecasts maximum stabilization restrictions in the city of Kyiv, the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad.
Emergency consumption restrictions are not yet foreseen.
It is noted that consumer restrictions allow to reduce the load on the grid, ensure balancing of the power system and avoid additional accidents.
