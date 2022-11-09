Damaged energy infrastructure of Ukraine cannot be restored in two weeks, - DTEK

Experts will not be able to restore in two weeks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which was damaged by missile strikes of Russian occupiers.

It was reported by Executive Director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, two weeks to restore the infrastructure is too optimistic forecast.

"We have 40% of infrastructure damaged, and it cannot be restored in two weeks. Partial improvement is possible, but we will definitely not live like before the shelling. It cannot be otherwise," Sakharuk said.

He noted that energy infrastructure facilities are not designed to withstand missile attacks.

"They tear the equipment to pieces - it is a great destruction. And when 4-8 missiles are flying at the same time, we cannot shoot them down," added the Executive Director of the company.

