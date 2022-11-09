As of October 8, evening, about 4 million Ukrainians in 14 regions are without electricity, - Zelenskiy

In Ukraine, as of Tuesday evening, November 8, about 4 million citizens living in 14 regions, including Kyiv, are cut off from electricity supply.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his evening video address.

The Head of State noted that in most cases, people are now without electricity due to blackouts in accordance with stabilization schedules, not emergency outages.

"Repairs are underway at all those energy facilities affected by the recent Russian strikes," Zelenskiy said.

The President also thanked the employees of energy services, utilities, officials and representatives of self-government who are engaged in stabilizing the situation.

"I thank all our power engineers, utilities, regional administrations, local governments - everyone who returns predictability to our people even in such conditions," the Head of State said.

Watch more: To endure Russian energy terror is our national task, - Zelensky. VIDEO