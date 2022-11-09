Our aviation and artillery hit 4 control points, 12 areas of personnel concentration and 4 air defense positions, - General Staff
Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information about targets destroyed by Ukrainian aviation and artillery.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU's General Staff official Facebook.
The report states: "Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 16 times during the day. 4 control points, 8 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment deployment, as well as 4 positions of the enemy's air defense were hit.
The units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas of manpower, weapons and military equipment concentration of the enemy over the day."
