Occupiers shelled more than 35 populated areas of Ukraine during day, units of operators of attack UAVs are being created in Belarus, - General Staff

The two hundred and fifty-ninth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. It is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka areas.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region and Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, Pavlivka, Pervomaiske, Soledar and Yakovlivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 7 missiles and 32 air strikes, launched more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 35 settlements of the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were hit by the Russian occupiers.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory, and airspace. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. According to preliminary information, servicemen of the 38th Separate Guards Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus purchased up to 100 sets of individual first-aid kits, unloading vests, and other equipment.

As part of the border troops of the Republic of Belarus, units of operators of attack UAVs are being created.

Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Belarus have intensified measures to search for, identify and detain citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position or who criticize the authorities or the so-called special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from barrel artillery, in the area of Popivka settlement of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Ambarne, Budarka, Vilkhuvatka, Hoptivka, Dvorichna, Zemlianka, Milove, and Startysia of the Kharkiv region;

on the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of Berestove, Krokhmalne, and Cherneshchyna settlements of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, Novoselivske, Ploshanka, and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region and Terny and Yampolivka of the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Zalizne, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Pivnichne, and Soledar settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Netaylove, Novomykhailivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Volodymyrivka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Neskuchne, Pavlivka, Prechistivka and Shevchenko of the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from the artillery of various calibers in the areas of Stepove and Charivne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Areas of more than 30 settlements near the contact line were shelled in the South Buzka direction. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Nova Kamianka and Bilohirka settlements of the Kherson region.

According to the updated information, it was confirmed that enemy units were defeated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. On November 6, 15 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed, and up to one and a half hundred occupants were wounded and killed.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 18 times. 4 platoon strongholds, 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense, were hit.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 5 Lancet and 4 Orlan UAVs in different directions. And our units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post and 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers," the message reads.