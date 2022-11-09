Ruscists hit Dnipro with kamikaze drones: 4 people were injured, fire broke out. PHOTOS

At night, the invaders attacked the Dnipro with kamikaze drones. 4 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Four injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Dnipro... That night, the occupiers massively attacked the area with kamikaze drones. Our air defense destroyed five barrage ammunition.

There are also hits. In Dnipro, drones targeted a logistics enterprise. 4 of his employees were injured. Everyone is in the hospital. Three are difficult.

The enemy strike caused heavy fire. More than 3,000 square meters were on fire. Firefighters have already tamed the flames. The company's warehouses were destroyed," the report says.

At the same time, the Russian invaders fired "Hrads" and heavy artillery in the Nikopol district. Two districts were affected - Myrove and Marhanets. People survived.

Private houses and private enterprises were also damaged in the Marhanets districts.

