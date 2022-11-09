ENG
News War
Russians struck two districts of Mykolayiv region: private house was destroyed, infrastructure object was damaged

Russian occupying forces inflicted artillery strikes on the communities of the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts.

As Censor.NET informs. this is reported in the Mykolayiv RMA.

"Mykolaiv district - yesterday, November 8, at approximately 1:55 p.m., the enemy fired artillery at Shevchenko. The hit was recorded at an industrial infrastructure facility. There were no casualties," the message says.

It is noted that in the Bashtanka district on November 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. and from 03:30 p.m. to 04:00 p.m., the Shiroke district came under fire. As a result, one house was destroyed, a private vehicle was damaged, and hits were recorded in open areas. There are no casualties.

