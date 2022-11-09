Elections in USA: Republicans take majority in House of Representatives, in Senate - tie

The Republican Party is on track to take control of the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

According to Edison Research projections, Republicans picked up four Democratic seats in the House of Representatives, one less than they need to win a majority and be able to block the Biden administration's agenda.

But that number could change because 100 of the 435 House seats up for election have yet to be declared, including some with vulnerable Republican incumbents.

Crucial Senate races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona are very close. The Georgia race could end in a runoff on Dec. 6, with the fate of the Senate possibly hanging in the balance. Democrats currently control the Senate 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote.

Early results suggest that Democrats will avoid the "breakout" election that some in the party had feared given Biden's declining approval ratings and voter disillusionment with inflation.

Even a minimal Republican majority in the House would be able to block Biden's priorities while launching politically damaging investigations against his administration and family.

The final result of the congressional elections is unlikely to be known shortly. More than 46 million Americans cast ballots by mail or in person before Election Day, and state election officials warn that it will take time to count those ballots.