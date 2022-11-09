Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 77,950 people (+780 per day), 2,801 tanks, 1,802 artillery systems, 5,666 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 9, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 77,950.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 09.11 are approximately:
- personnel - about 77,950 (+780) people were liquidated,
- tanks - 2801 (+15) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5666 (+12) units,
- artillery systems - 1802 (+11) units,
- MLRS - 393 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment - 205 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 260 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1483 (+7),
- cruise missiles - 399 (+0),
- ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4227 (+11) units,
- special equipment - 159 (+0).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password