If Russian Federation uses nuclear weapons, US will destroy most of Russia’s military capabilities - General Hodges

In case of use of nuclear weapons, there will be no positive consequences for Russia.

The former commander of the US Ground Forces in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, said this in an interview with Channel 24, Censor.NET informs.

"There will be zero of them if the Russians decide to use nuclear weapons. On the battlefield, it will not bring them profit, but only trouble. Because then the collective West, led by the USA, will have to react," the general explained.

Hodges noted that the Kremlin wants people to talk about nuclear weapons as much as possible and express their fears. Russian nuclear weapons are only effective when they are not used.

"As soon as it is used, that's all. Because then the USA will intervene and destroy most of Russia's military capabilities," the ex-commander of the American army emphasized.

The general noted that the aggressor country has no friends. He gave the example of Xi Jinping's meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when the Chinese leader said he condemned the alleged use of nuclear weapons by Russia, but at the same time condemned the threat of nuclear weapons.

"In other words, Russia has no friends in this matter, maybe only North Korea. But they have no allies who would approve the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine," Hodges added.

Read more: Ukraine can liberate Crimea by next summer, - American General, Hodges