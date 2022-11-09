Since February 24, aviation of Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine has carried out more than 3,500 group airstrikes against enemy, - Ihnat

Since February 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has carried out more than 3,500 group airstrikes against the enemy.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the live broadcast of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press center of the Air Command "East".

According to him, Air Force aviation destroys enemy ammunition depots, accumulations of weapons, and military equipment of the Russian Federation every day. Only during the past day, November 8, 18 group air strikes were carried out in different directions.

"As a result of the airstrikes, 10 areas where the enemy's equipment and manpower were concentrated, 4 positions of air defense equipment, and ammunition depots were destroyed," Ihnat said.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Air Force has carried out more than 3,500 group air strikes.

