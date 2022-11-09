Great Britain will hand over batch of winter equipment to AFU, - Prime Minister Sunak

Great Britain will provide a consignment of winter equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to help them defend their country in grueling winter conditions.

This was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We must continue to support the Ukrainian people in their resistance to Putin's brutality. I am glad that the equipment donated by Great Britain will warm and ensure the safety of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a time when they are facing a dangerous winter struggle for their country," the head of the British government emphasized.

In particular, it is noted that Great Britain will transfer another 12,000 sleeping sets and 150 heated tents.

"By mid-December, Great Britain will deliver more than 25,000 sets of clothing for extreme cold, so that troops can operate and survive the low temperatures in Ukraine," the British government said.

The extreme cold weather kits are in addition to the 7,000 normal cold weather kits distributed to recruits as part of Operation Interflex.

