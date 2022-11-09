Soon we will hear words of victory and peace - Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Day of Writing and Language
President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Writing and Language.
The head of state announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"Independence, dignity, freedom, Motherland, sacred duty, indomitability are words that are important for every Ukrainian. Very soon we will hear new ones: victory, peace, justice, revival.
Congratulations on the Day of Ukrainian writing and language!" the message reads.
