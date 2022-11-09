War in Ukraine will not be resolved by "infantile logic of weapons", "soft power of dialogue" is needed - Pope Francis

Pope Francis said that Russia’s war against Ukraine "cannot be solved with the help of infantile logic of weapons", but a dialogue should be conducted.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"I am referring to the raging war, of which tortured Ukraine became a victim, and many other conflicts that will never be resolved by the infantile logic of weapons, but only by the soft power of dialogue," the leader of the Catholic Church said.

The pontiff referred to his recent trip to Bahrain, emphasizing the need to practice dialogue: "In Bahrain, as is customary in the East, people put their hand over their heart when they greet someone. I also did this to make room for those I met. Because without acceptance, dialogue remains empty, it would seem, it remains a matter of ideas, not reality."

