Russian court handed down first sentence for setting fire to Military Commissariat

Former village teacher Farber was imprisoned in the Russian Federation for 3 years for throwing a "Molotov cocktail" at the Military Commissariat

This was reported in the press service of the courts of Udmurtia, Censor.NET informs.

The man fully admitted his guilt, saying that he "wanted to check himself, whether he could throw the bottle at the military commissary and the conscription point, when he saw the fire, he realized what he had done, he regrets what he did." He also refused to testify in the case.

The court, taking into account the mitigating circumstances of Farber's punishment (including his state of health, the presence of minor children), found him guilty of committing two crimes under Part 2 of Art. 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (deliberate destruction and damage to someone else's property causing significant damage, committed by arson with hooligan motives).

At the end of May of this year, a court in Udmurtia arrested Ilya Farber for two months in the case of setting fire to the Military Commissariat and the conscription station.

On the night of May 21, an unknown person threw a "Molotov cocktail" at the building of the Military Committee of the village of Igra, as a result of which one of the rooms burned down. The fire was extinguished. Two days later, another military commissar was set on fire, the fire broke out in the room where official documents and file records of veterans were kept.

The FSB detained Ilya Farber on suspicion of setting fire to buildings, finding two gasoline canisters, wire, potassium permanganate and smartphones in his possession. Later, the detainee confessed to arson.

Ilya Farber is a Moscow artist and former director of a cultural center in the Tver region. In 2013, he was convicted of abuse of office and receiving a bribe. At first, Farber was sentenced to eight years in prison and a fine of three million rubles, then the sentence was reduced by one year. After President Vladimir Putin called Farber's sentence "egregious", the court reduced the sentence to three years. In 2014, he was released on parole.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, attempts have been made to set fire to more than 50 military commissars in Russia, including in the Ryazan, Voronezh, Omsk, Rostov, Moscow, Ivanovo regions and Mordovia.