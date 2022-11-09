Occupiers blow up absolutely all bridges on right bank of Kherson region, - Khlan

In the Kherson region, the Russian invaders blow up all the bridges on the right bank.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, said this at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers blew up not only the Daryiv and Tyagin bridges, but they also blew up the bridge at the exit from Snigurivka towards Kherson across the canal, they blew up the bridge in Novokairy, they blew up the bridge in Mylove. That is, the occupiers are now blowing up absolutely all the bridges that are on the right bank of the Kherson region." , - noted Khlan.

Earlier it was reported that two bridges were blown up in the Kherson region.

