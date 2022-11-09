At price of lives of best, we choose right to speak our native language, - Zaluzhny

The defenders of Ukraine choose the right to speak their native language at the cost of their own lives.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET informs.

"At the price of the best lives, we choose the right to speak our native language, to be Ukrainians, to determine our future. The Ukrainian language is the language of our parents and children. The language of our Victory," he said on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

